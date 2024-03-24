3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

MMM stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

