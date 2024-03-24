3M (NYSE:MMM) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.60.

MMM stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

