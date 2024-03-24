3,612 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 6,495,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

