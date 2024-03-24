3,171 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 45.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Altimmune Stock Down 0.3 %

ALT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 1,709,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,378. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.