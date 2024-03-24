31,600 Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.80. 227,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,538. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

