3,132 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $545.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $551.25. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

