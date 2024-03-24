2,936 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,980,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,445,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.83. 620,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,996. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

