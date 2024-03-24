2,913 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

TMUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

