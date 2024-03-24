27,645 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.70. 2,557,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,602. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $207.87. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.82.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.