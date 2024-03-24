2,300 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 996,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.