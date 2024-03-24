22,902 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,227,964. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

