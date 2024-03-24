2,065 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ SMH opened at $227.64 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.95.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
