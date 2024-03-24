20,466 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. CF Industries comprises 1.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

