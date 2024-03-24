19,189 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

