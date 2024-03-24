169,602 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

