16,686 Shares in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.17% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $130,284.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,842.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,288 shares of company stock worth $418,151. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. StockNews.com lowered TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

