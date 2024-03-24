134,713 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Enovix makes up about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enovix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.