13,084 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

