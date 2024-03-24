1,180 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,924. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

