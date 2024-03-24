10,550 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

