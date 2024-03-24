1,033 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $12,116,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.