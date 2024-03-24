10,208 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,731,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,269. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.