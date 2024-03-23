ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading 6.5% Higher

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.50. 80,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 60,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

