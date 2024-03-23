Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 32,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 41,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6248 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

