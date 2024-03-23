ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $571,887.38

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $571,887.38 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00072807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

