Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Up 1.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.05). Approximately 295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.98).

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -572.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 475 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.