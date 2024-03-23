XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.62

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, XRP has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $33.96 billion and $1.59 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,762,348 coins and its circulating supply is 54,884,241,878 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
