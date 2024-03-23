WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 91,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 318,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.