Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.47, but opened at $68.00. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 85,881 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

