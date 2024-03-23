Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 127,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 841,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,088. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

