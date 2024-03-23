Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Holdings Lowered by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Winmark makes up about 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winmark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Winmark by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

WINA traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $301.00 and a twelve month high of $451.30.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 48.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

