Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 538 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $446.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

