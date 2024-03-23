Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

