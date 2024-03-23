Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

