Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after buying an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

PB opened at $63.02 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

