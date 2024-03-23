Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $199,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,368 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

