William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

