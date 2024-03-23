Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $290.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.09 and its 200 day moving average is $377.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

