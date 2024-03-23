Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

