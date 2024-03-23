Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $109.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

