Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $129.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

