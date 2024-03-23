Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $200.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

