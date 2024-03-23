Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG opened at $47.20 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

