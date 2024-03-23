Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $202.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

