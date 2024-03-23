Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $266.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.40 and its 200-day moving average is $247.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.