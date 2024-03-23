Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

