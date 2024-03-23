Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.99 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

