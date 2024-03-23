Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 965,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 882% from the average session volume of 98,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

Featured Stories

