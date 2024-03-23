Western Midstream Partners’ (WES) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,140,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,970,000 after purchasing an additional 302,681 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

