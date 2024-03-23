Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 10.4%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 32,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 60,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

